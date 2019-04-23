Elipson expands Prestige Facet range with flagship floorstander

Nearly two years after Eclipse launched its Prestige Facet Series into the UK, the French hi-fi brand is building on the range to include a new three-way floorstanding speaker, the Prestige Facet 34F.

Like its siblings, the It bears the crown of carved facets around each drive unit, which is designed to reduce baffle diffraction, and is where the range takes its name.

The 25mm silk dome tweeter is paired with twin 17cm paper-coned midrange drivers and dual 25cm bass drivers, with bass augmented by two rear bass-reflect ports.

Elipson has worked on optimising the damping of the cabinet, with the baffle stiffened by a cross-sectional brace designed to reduce internal waves behind the bass drive units. An optional base plinth offers additional stability, too.

The Elipson Prestige Facet 34Fs are available in black, walnut and white vinyl finishes, priced £2495 per pair.

MORE:

Elipson announces new wireless Prestige Facet speakers

Elipson Prestige Facet 8B review

Elipson celebrates 80th anniversary with special edition gold spheres and turntable