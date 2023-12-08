EE takes on Sky Stream with a new set-top box and much more

EE has thrown its hat in the TV ring with a new set-top box, multi-room TV box and an Apple TV 4K app.

It's set to take on Sky, which has also branched out recently with a refocused take on set-top box hardware and streaming integration with the Sky Stream. Much like Sky Stream, EE TV requires no aerial and can be integrated with other streaming apps to become a smart TV platform of sorts.

EE has segmented its breakthrough into the TV scene into two distinct parts. Starting with the EE TV app on Apple TV 4K, which is designed to deliver the EE TV experience without the need for its new hardware. It's designed to be a seamless UK live TV hub for the Apple TV, meaning users won't need to switch between the separate BBC, ITV and Channel 4 apps in order to watch live content; making the streaming experience more in line with Freeview live TV.

As it's on Apple's streaming box, we can expect further integration with Apple's other services. This will include Siri navigation, as well as Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade. Most importantly, EE highlights the Apple TV's capability to stream in 4K, with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ support, as well as Dolby Atmos audio, which could hint towards the EE TV streaming app's picture and sound features.

There's no word on whether EE TV will launch on other streaming sticks or boxes like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Google Chromecast with Google TV yet, with Apple getting exclusivity on its streaming platform for now.

Moving onto the duo of new hardware options from EE, there are two new set-top boxes: the EE TV Box Mini and EE TV Box Pro. These act like more traditional set-top boxes, however, they still rely on wi-fi for connectivity. These aren't technically two options to choose from, as users will need the EE TV Box Pro as a main device, while the Mini can be placed in additional room to access your content on other screens.

EE TV Box Pro (Image credit: EE)

The EE TV Box Pro will allow you to pause, rewind and record up to 600 hours of live TV, access to on-demand catch-up TV and streaming apps, catch up with 7-day scroll back on the live TV guide, and last but certainly not least, Dolby Atmos and "future-ready" 4K HDR support. EE has also included a useful single search feature which can locate content across all channels and services, ideal for those who bounce between apps trying to find which streaming service their movie or TV show is on.

The EE TV Box Mini, on the other hand, will allow you to access many of these features including pausing and rewinding TV, using catch-up TV and using the single search feature all from a second room in your house. It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos and future-proofed with 4K HDR support. Better yet, EE will provide one of these for free if you opt for a package with either the Box Pro or with EE TV on Apple TV 4K.

Speaking of packages, there are quite a few to choose from depending on what content you'd like to access; although all are on a 24-month contract with flexibility to change throughout. The packages are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally EE TV package options breakdown Package name Price (per month) What's included Sport £18 All 4 TNT Sports channels, with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League. Includes discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 and 2 Entertainment £20 Unmissable entertainment, award-winning dramas and HBO box sets on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and more with NOW Entertainment. Includes a Netflix Basic plan, discovery+ Basic and Discovery Channel Big Entertainment £30 Unmissable entertainment, award-winning dramas and HBO box sets with NOW Entertainment. Includes 11 Sky Cinema channels with NOW Cinema, a Netflix Basic plan, discovery+ Basic and Discovery Channel Big Sport £43 All 11 live Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports. All 4 TNT Sports channels with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 and 2 Full Works £76 The complete package with all 11 live Sky Sports channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels and Entertainment channels with a NOW Membership. Plus, your NOW channels in Full HD with NOW Boost. All 4 TNT Sports channels in Full HD and access to TNT Sports Ultimate in up to 4K HDR, a Netflix Standard plan, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2

While some of those options can get quite pricey, others seem like a reasonable deal for everything included. Many of these options are modular, with the option to include additional extras like Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video. Notably, HD/4K is labelled as an option for £6/month, so bear that in mind if you want high-resolution streaming right out the gate.

MORE;

Read our full Sky Stream review

And our full Apple TV 4K review

Best media streamers for your TV