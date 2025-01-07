Earfun unveils four pairs of budget headphones, from sporty types to noise-cancelling over-ears

Budget audio brand Earfun has gone all in for the start of 2025. While some brands might be content with revealing one or two new products at the CES showcase or a similarly opportune moment at the start of the year, Earfun has used its presence at the Vegas tech show to unveil a raft of new tech.

Earfun has revealed four pairs of wireless headphones at CES, comprising the Air Pro 4 Plus flagship earbuds, the OpenJump sports headphones, the open Earfun Clip wireless buds and the over-ear Wave Life Bluetooth over-ears. That's a lot to get your teeth into.

We have to begin somewhere, so let's kick off with the Air Pro 4 Plus, Earfun's latest pair of flagship noise-cancelling earbuds. Equipped with the brand's unique acoustic architecture and housing 10mm composite dynamic drivers, the flagship buds strive for "powerful bass, crystal-clear treble and a dynamic soundscape" for your music.

The noise-cancelling Air Pro 4 Plus offer support for the aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec, while a six-microphone array should help calls come through with greater clarity. The new buds offer a whopping 54 hours of total battery life with wireless charging capabilities, as well as in-ear detection and Bluetooth Multipoint capabilities.

The Air Pro 4 keep things traditional in their design, but Earfun is also one of the latest brands to jump on the open earbud trend that took off in 2024. The Earfun Clip are designed for those wearers "seeking similar audio quality and functions with a more lightweight design", an open pair of buds which clip onto the ear and use soft external hooks for a comfortable, secure fit.

The Wave Life are Earfun's latest pair of wireless over-ears. (Image credit: Earfun)

The Clip promise a "rich, natural sound" thanks to their 10.8mm carbon fibre composite dynamic drivers bolstered by LDAC support and Bluetooth 5.4. The new buds feature AI-powered voice calls for greater clarity alongside an impressive IPX7 waterproof rating, as well as 7.5 hours of playback time from the buds rising to 30 hours with the case.

The Clip aren't to be confused with the OpenJump. Designed for active lifestyles, the OpenJump use ear hooks for added security when running, with an IPX7 rating and a 42-hour battery life for tackling the elements for long periods. Thanks to their 14.2mm wool composite drivers, Earfun asserts that the OpenJump don't compromise on audio quality, while a quad microphone array promises "crystal clear" voice quality when taking calls.

What if you're more into over-ears? Earfun has you covered with the Wave Pro, a noise-cancelling pair of over-ear cans which deploy 40mm composite drivers and an array of four microphones for improved audio performance and voice calls. With Bluetooth multipoint and a low latency gaming mode, Earfun bills the Wave Life as a "true all-round solution at an affordable price".

Prices and availabilities for Earfun's latest headphones are as follows:

- Earun Air Pro 4 Plus: Available May 2025, priced at £90 / $100 / €100

- EarFun Clip: Available March 2025, priced at £60 / $70 / €70

- Earfun OpenJump: Available January 2025, priced at £70 / $80 / €80

- Earfun Wave Life: Available February 2025, priced at £50 / $60 / €60

