Don't wait for Prime Day, this Wharfedale home cinema deal has already landed

Prime Day is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean there aren't already some great deals for those who know where to look.

If you're looking for an Award-winning surround system to help the sound of your home cinema experience better match the impact of what's on-screen, then this deal is worth checking out.

Wharfedale’s DX-2 system is a complete 5.1 surround sound package comprising four satellite speakers, a centre speaker, and a subwoofer. It received a five-star review and an Award in 2022 for the best speaker package under £500 when it came through our test rooms.

We tested this system at around the £400 mark, however, it now costs just £279 for VIP members at Peter Tyson – which is free and quick to sign up for. Despite being superseded by the DX-3 system, the DX-2 is still a solid performer and a great deal at this price.

Wharfedale DX-2 5.1 surround sound system deal

Wharfedale DX-2 speaker package £449 £279 at Peter Tyson (save £170)

Why wait for Prime Day when there are already some impressive deals out there? Get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level.

Available in black or white

The DX-2 system was designed for smaller rooms but still managed to cope well when being put through its paces in our large AV test room. There’s plenty of detail to its sound and it handles dynamic shifts with ease, which is an impressive feat for a small and affordable surround package.

The DX-2 speakers are well-integrated with the rest of the system and provide an excellent experience as surround effects ping around the room. The satellite speakers are just 19cm tall, which should be small enough to fit in most spots around your seat.

Each satellite has a 19mm silk dome tweeter and a 7.5cm mid/bass driver, while the centre channel speaker uses two mid/bass drivers to flank the tweeter. The satellites are all closed-box designs (there’s no bass reflex port) meaning it is easier to place them closer to walls without adversely affecting sound quality.

The WH-D8 active subwoofer completes the set and features a forward-firing 20cm long-throw driver powered by a 70W amplifier. It's around 300mm cubed so it should be compact enough to be easily integrated into your space.

We were very impressed with how much Wharfedale managed to bundle into the DX-2 package, particularly the entertaining performance, the compact-yet-stylish build and the appealing price tag – now just £279 at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Read the full Wharfedale DX-2 review

And our picks for the best surround sound systems