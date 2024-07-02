Don’t wait for Prime Day – get a 50-inch QLED TV for under £300 right now

It’s official – Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner. But if you’re looking for a new TV right now, then the two-week wait might be too long.

That’s why we’re always on-hand with the latest discounts, like this 50-inch TCL C641K QLED TV now available for £289 at Amazon, down from £379. This deal offers an awful lot of TV for the money and although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have looked closely at the comparable 55-inch TCL C745K, which earned a four-star review at a price point of £629, much higher than the usual retail price of the C641K.

While not boasting exactly the same specifications as the pricier C745, the C641K offers enough of the same tech at a fraction of the price. We think it’s worthy of a good look for anyone after a QLED TV of this size.

TCL 50C641K QLED TV £379 £289 at Amazon (save £90)

While this specific TCL TV has not passed through our test rooms, it has enough in common with the four-star C745K to be valid for comparison. Not only that, but the C641K now costs a fraction of the price thanks to this latest deal, meaning you can get your hands on this 50-inch QLED TCL TV for less than ever.

The C641K QLED runs Android TV, packed with the latest streaming options and services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. It’s also running the same AiPQ Processor 3.0 as the more expensive C745K which is said to provide stable and high-quality processing of 4K content.

The TV features TCL’s Games Master technology designed to enhance colour and clarity while keeping the refresh rate smooth and input lag as low as possible. The C641K also includes TCL's Game Accelerator which aims to give a smooth gaming experience with refresh rates up to 120Hz. Another gaming-oriented feature is AMD's FreeSync tech, designed to reduce screen tearing and flicker as much as possible.

In terms of connectivity, you will find three HDMI 2.1 ports supporting ALLM and one dedicated to eARC connections with audio accessories like soundbars. There's also an optical audio output, in case you own speakers or 'bar that only supports this type of connection.

The C641K offers support for a range of HDR formats including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for Gaming. If you want the full immersive audio experience, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X format content.

It’s also worth noting all C641K TVs ranging from 43- to 65-inches all come with a sizeable discount at Amazon, but we think the deal on the 50-inch model, now just £289, is the main one to write home about.

