Devialet announces Dione all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar with a very premium price

Devialet has announced its very first soundbar, the Dione.

Following in the footsteps of the brand's amps, speakers and earbuds, the Devialet Dione is designed to be the ultimate, all-in-one soundbar with 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound, a host of bespoke new sound technologies and plenty of connectivity options.

Priced at £1990 / $2400 (around AU$3400), the Dione is available to pre-order now through Devialet's website and a variety of retailers including Harrods and Selfridges. Deliveries will begin in April.

As with other Devialet products, the Dione has a sleek, futuristic build that looks premium without taking up too much space thanks to a height measurement of just 77mm. The Dione packs in no fewer than 17 Devialet-designed neodymium drivers, including eight long-throw subwoofers, to produce a 5.1.2 channel sound with full Dolby Atmos support.

The Dione incorporates a host of new and existing proprietary audio technologies courtesy of Devialet. Devialet's SPACE apparently upscales any audio content into 3D Dione 5.1.2 audio; Advanced Dimension Experience (ADE) uses beamforming for increased 3D audio immersion; Adaptive Volume Level (AVL) dynamically equalises sound on Dione; and ORB enables Dione's central sphere to adapt mechanically and acoustically to the soundbar's position.

Conveniently, Dione also supports wall-mounting and placing on furniture thanks to its internal gyro sensor that automatically detects Dione's position and calibrates itself accordingly. Plus, you can use the Devialet app to scan your room and calibrate Dione for the best sound possible in your personal space.

Dione comes with four listening modes: Movie, Spatial, Voice, and Music. Movie and Spatial modes use Devialet's SPACE technology to upmix stereo sound into 3D 5.1.2 channel sound, Voice boosts the clarity of voices, while Music mode offers a true stereo setup and disables all spatial audio features.

To round out the package, the Dione also comes with a variety of inputs and support including HDMI 2.1 eARC, optical, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, UPnP and Bluetooth 5.0.

We've reviewed lots of Devialet products and we've never rated one below four stars, so hopes are high for the company's first soundbar. That said, it will have to be something really special to justify that high price, which is more than double that of a Sonos Arc or B&W Panorama 3.

