Denon's latest flagship AVR supports 13.4 channels of amplification and stellar connectivity

Denon has announced a new flagship AV receiver as part of its A-series lineup with the AVC-A10H joining the existing A1H in this flagship roster. Denon claims that this new model takes inspiration from the A1H, while also cramming it to the brim with features and new internal components.

The A10H is a 13.4-channel receiver capable of supporting up to 7.4.6 or 9.4.4 speaker configurations without needing an external power amplifier. It supports a wide range of sound formats, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D, and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Denon touts 150W of power with two channels driven, which is the same as its predecessor, though the new hardware should reportedly deliver a "significant performance upgrade".

Inside the beefed-up Denon's slick yet familiar-looking casework, you'll find an upgraded ESS DAC array consisting of nine audiophile-grade 2-channel DACs which Denon claims will "maximise the resolution of all 17 channels", alongside an OFC wound transformer. The chassis features a three-layer construction for enhanced rigidity which should subsequently reduce vibrations and unwanted noise. The AVR has also been hand-tuned by Denon's own Sound Master, Shinichi Yamauchi, which means that the A10H should retain the brand's signature “vivid and spacious” sound.

Denon has included Audyssey's MultEQ XT32, which it says will allow users to calibrate the system with a more accurate frequency response system in correlation with your environment to achieve a more balanced soundstage. It also claims that the new microphone (which we expect to be bundled in with the amplifier based on previous models) is more precise, which should result in an even better result post-calibration. If you'd like to delve deeper into calibrating the system to suit your room layout then Dirac Live is also on board, though that tends to require additional software and accessories.

As per usual with Denon AVRs, the A10H is very well equipped when it comes to wired and wireless connectivity. It features no less than seven HDMI 2.1 sockets with support for 8K, 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR, ALLM and QFT, and it supports HDR in all of the current formats including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music HD and Denon's own HEOS wireless streaming and multi-room platform.

The AVC-A10H is set to go on sale in November of this year with an RRP of £3999 / $4,699 / AU$7999.