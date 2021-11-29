Cyber Monday speaker deals: £200 off five-star KEF LSX hi-fi system and free Sennheiser headphones!

It's Cyber Monday, which means more deals on all sorts of audio and home cinema gear. Here's a cracker on the KEF LSX, which won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2019, 2020 and 2021!

The all-in-one wireless music system usually costs £1000, but it's reduced to £799 at Sevenoaks. Not only do you save £201, you'll also get a pair of Sennheiser wireless earbuds worth £120 thrown in for good measure!

Cyber Monday wireless speaker deal: KEF LSX

£1000 KEF LSX £1000 £799 at Sevenoaks (save £201)

The LSX comes in lots of different colours, but this deal only applies to the black finish. Still, you get all the same features, including Bluetooth, AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Tidal. And you can't argue with free headphones.

The bundled headphones are the Sennheiser CX True Wireless, which earned three stars in our review. They usually cost £120, though, so you can't argue with getting them thrown in for free.

The KEF LSX can stream music via wi-fi or ethernet using DLNA or Tidal, all from within the KEF Stream app. Spotify Connect, Roon, aptX Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 also come as part of the package.

Want more? You can hook them up to a TV or mobile device, and there's a subwoofer output for adding more bass. There's even a separate app dedicated to setting up and tweaking the system's sound output. Control is quite literally at your fingertips.

Most crucially, the LSX produce a wonderfully coherent sound: it's expressive, tonally even and rhythmically astute. There's a great amount of detail on show, along with plenty of dynamic discretion.

Add to this the speakers' bright, lively colour choice, and you've got a system that demands to be heard in spaces big or small. Crucially, it's a true all-in-one system, and on this deal, it's even more of a bargain than ever.

MORE:

Music to our ears: best budget hi-fi speakers

Got more to spend? Here are the best speakers

Or if you want to go big... best floorstanding speakers