The price tag is a cool £10,000 per pair and the speakers are available in three standard colours: solar orange, pearl white or aquamarine blue. Other colours can be ordered at an additional cost, however.
In addition to the Arabesque's trademark curved exterior - designed to enhance the sound quality - the Minissimo model has a new one-piece cabinet construction milled from a bespoke resin/metal mix.
Crystal Cable's own Natural Science crossover topology aims to remove crossover-induced distortion, while the speaker features a 25mm beryllium dome tweeter and 15cm laminated paper cone mid/bass driver.
A spokesperson for Crystal Cable said: "The carefully selected drivers provide incredible power handling and low compression. The result is a sound that defies the diminutive dimensions of the speaker."
The Crystal Cable Arabesque Minissimo speakers will be available in the UK this month. See more on the Crystal Cable website.