Crazy Black Friday headphones deal: Sony wireless earbuds drop below £110 for first time!

Here's another great Black Friday deal to get your teeth into – Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have dropped to a new low price of £108, (£107.77 to be precise) at Amazon. We've recently seen them as low as £115 so this is a discount on a discount on a discount. Basically, it's a steal.

They launched at £220, so this is a huge £112 discount on the original RRP. Snap them up now, as prices have been fluctuating over the past few days.

Best Black Friday Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones deal

£220 Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £108 at Amazon (save £112)

The Award-winning XM3 were succeeded by the XM4 over the summer, but they're still a mighty fine pair of true wireless earbuds. Superb sound, good battery life and a comfy fit mean they're still earbuds to consider.

The deal applies to the black model – the silver version costs £112.72 at the time of writing.

While they don't match the eight hours of battery life offered by their successors, the WF-1000XM4, a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 18 hours with the charging case) remains decent, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise.

The XM4 offer a new design, new charging case and new audio processor over the older model. They also sound better and have their own Black Friday deal at the moment - they're down from £250 to £199 at Amazon. It all depends if your budget can stretch and if you want the newer model with the more advanced updates.

