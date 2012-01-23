The countdown to the 2012 Bristol Sound & Vision Show, organised by Audio T in association with Sevenoaks and What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, has begun. The show opens at 10am on Friday, February 24th and runs until 5pm on Sunday, February 26th.

For the first time, you can buy tickets online in advance and save 10%: so that's £8.10 (one day), saving you 90p, or £13.50 (two day), saving £1.50. Click here to buy now.

Alternatively, tickets are available on the door for £9 (adults) and £6 for students and senior citizens. Two-day tickets will be available for £15 (£10 for students/senior citizens). Accompanied children under 16 are free. More details on the show website.

Visit the show and you'll be able to watch our state-of-the-art demo, and don't forget the test team will be on hand throughout the weekend to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries.

What's more, there will be hundreds of new products on display, great discount deals and some fabulous prizes to be won in the show competition. And from next week you'll be able to download the show app for your smartphone too.

Cutting-edge 3D tech, Blu-ray, streaming systems, wireless multiroom, and products designed to take your music and make it sound even better – it will all be on display, with 178 exhibiting brands confirmed so far.

For a sneak preview of what's in store, see our special Bristol Show blog.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathhifi.com on Facebook