Classical music fans can now tune into a radio station based on their preferences

Classical music streaming service Primephonic has launched the world’s first preference based, on-demand classical radio station, allowing subscribers to listen to a stream of music curated by their personal preferences regarding period, genre and ambience.

The new personal radio feature is able to run for over 90 hours without looping back round to the same set of tracks. And unlike regular radio, listeners will be able to skip tracks they dislike.

Such curation has been made possible by Primephonic's Amsterdam-based team of classical music enthusiasts having painstakingly entered metadata by hand to categorise each classical music work.

(Image credit: Primephonic)

Primephonic CEO Thomas Steffens said: "Because we have opted to develop it based on inputted preferences over using an AI algorithm to select tracks for listeners, users will be able to enjoy music that’s truly curated and personal to them. This update is incredibly valuable for older listeners who are new to audio streaming and need a helping hand navigating what often can be a confusing and alien world.”

To use the station, you'll need to subscribe to Primephonic, which in our four-star rveiew we called "a service we could recommend as a go-to for existing classical music fans and those wanting to expand their sonic horizons alike". There's a choice of two subscription tiers: Primephonic's Premium (MP3 320kbps quality, £9.99 per month) and Platinum (up to lossless 24-bit FLAC quality, £14.99 per month) tiers.

A 14-day trial is also available to new subscribers.

MORE:

17 of the best live music streams and virtual concerts to watch online

Best music streaming services 2020: free streams to hi-res audio

Watch the British Music Embassy SXSW showcase in MQA audio and HD video