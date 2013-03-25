Chord Electronics has upgraded four Standard Series power amplifiers to MkII status, bringing new design and performance upgrades.

Drawing on technology in the company's Reference Series of amplifiers, the four new models are the SPM 1200MkII, SPM 4000MkII, SPM 5000MkII and SPM 1400MkII.

The three power amplifiers and mono amp feature new front and rear panels, the latter with heavy-duty, gold-plated speaker terminals and the addition of support for third-party power connectors.

Internal improvements include a new power control and sequencing board, refinements to the filter components and new driver circuits.

Full product specifications:

Chord Electronics SPM 1200MkII £8220

Output power: 2x 350W RMS into 8 Ohms; 2x 620W RMS into 4 Ohms; 2x 750W RMS into 2 Ohms • Output connections: 8x gold-plated WBT output connectors • Input connections: 2x XLR balanced inputs; 2 x RCA phono single-ended • Dimensions: 420x140x355mm (WxHxD) • Weight: 18 kg

Chord Electronics SPM 4000MkII £12,540 Output power: 2x 480W RMS into 8 Ohms; 2x 750W RMS into 4 Ohms; 2x 950W RMS into 2 Ohms • Output connections: 8x gold-plated WBT output connectors • Input connections: 2x XLR balanced inputs; 2x RCA phono single-ended • Dimensions: 420x310x355mm (WxHxD) • Weight: 45 kg

Chord Electronics SPM 5000MkII £15,000 Output power: 2x 560W RMS into 8 Ohms; 2x 1,020W RMS into 4 Ohms; 2x 950W RMS into 2 Ohms • Output connections: 4x gold-plated WBT output connectors • Input connections: 2x XLR balanced inputs; 2x RCA phono single-ended • Dimensions: 480x400x310mm (WxHxD) • Weight: 45 kg

Chord Electronics SPM 1400MkII mono £9,090

Output power: 480W RMS into 8 Ohms; 800W RMS into 4 Ohms; 1,000W RMS into 2 Ohms • Output connections: 4x gold-plated WBT output connectors • Input connections: 2x XLR balanced inputs; 2x RCA phono single-ended inputs • Dimensions: 420x140x355mm (WxHxD) • Weight: 18kg

All four Chord MkII products are out now. More details on the Chord Electronics website.

by Joe Cox

