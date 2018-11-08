Cables ensure you get the most out of your system by delivering the purest audio signal possible. And when it comes to analogue interconnects, the Chord Company Clearway Analogue RCA is the best example we’ve heard this year. The revised 2018 version has had a number of updates to keep its performance ahead of the pack.

The Clearway uses an improved version of its ARAY conductor technology called an enhanced Analogue ARAY. Originally developed for digital cables, it’s preferred for its increased transparency and has previously only been included in high-end products. Elsewhere, the cable’s insulation and shielding have been upgraded in an effort to reduce noise and there are new silver-plated RCA plugs.

The result is improved transparency and overall precision of the sound. The performance is richer in detail, too, revealing textures we might not have previously noticed with a less impressive cable.

Add this cable to your system and it’s as if everything has been cleaned. An obvious upgrade on previous Chord cables, not to mention others on the market, the overall audio performance is simply more faithful to the music when using the Clearway.

The extra insight you’re after when you spend significant money on a system is here, but you’re also treated to improvements in dynamics and organisation. If there’s a choice to be made between transparency and expression with some hi-fi equipment, the Chord Clearway cable shows you can you don’t have to compromise.

It may not be cheap for an interconnect, but for those who can justify the outlay and have a system to do it justice, the Chord Clearway is an excellent choice.