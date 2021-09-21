Chord Anni is a dinky desktop amplifier for both headphones and speakers

Chord has packaged its proprietary Ultima amplifier technology into its most diminutive design yet. The Anni is the company’s first-ever desktop integrated amp, capable of delivering 10 watts of amplification to headphones and speakers through its 3.5mm, 6.35mm and banana-type speaker outputs.

The Anni draws on the Ultima circuit topology found in Chord’s high-end mono and stereo amplifiers. Thanks to its recently announced dual-feed-forward error-correction circuit topology, Chord says Anni’s amplification can match any headphones load, while a two-stage gain control for speakers has been implemented to accommodate a wide range of desktop monitors.

(Image credit: Chord Electronics)

The new desktop amp forms part of Chord's Qutest range alongside the Qutest DAC and Huei phono stage ­­– which together Chord says forms “an unrivalled desktop audio solution”. An aesthetic match to its Qutest siblings, with aluminium casework (in a black finish only this time) and colourful, polychromatic control spheres, Anni is compatible with the company’s QSS (Qutest Stand System) modular equipment rack.

Additionally, the Anni, which itself is powered by a 15V power supply, has a 12V DC output that can power its siblings when used with the new, supplied Qutest range power adapter.

The Chord Anni is available from later this month, priced £1195. And you will be able to read our review of the dinky desktop amplifier before the week's out.

