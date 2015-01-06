Air LP is a turntable designed to let you listen to your record collection in a "digital, wireless format", with Bluetooth technology used to stream records. It also doubles as a DAC from vinyl to digital.

The Air LP is said to support 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM, while offering RCA outputs and a 0.125in aux input for wired connections. It's expected to sell for £100 and hooks up to computers via USB cable.

MORE: Read all our turntable reviews and news

Meanwhile, other additions to the ION Audio range include Flash Cube – a wireless speaker with a remote control ambient lighting system. It houses a 4in woofer and 1in tweeter and will cost £100.

Road King (£300) is a 200W stereo speaker set-up designed for "on-the-go entertainment". It's able to stream music from Bluetooth devices and also comes with an AM/FM radio option.

Last but not least is Block Party Live, which is a £200 all-in-one sound and lighting system that also features Bluetooth streaming; a two-way speaker; and an Android/iOS app for mobile control.

CES 2015: All the latest CES 2015 news highlights