We've seen plenty of extremely large products here at CES, but now for something a little smaller. Meet the Damson Oyster wireless Bluetooth speaker.

It's a rugged little beasty which houses a pair of 2in front-facing midrange drivers, two side-firing 1.5in tweeters and a rear passive radiator subwoofer. Power output is 10W.

For the best streaming audio quality, it uses the Apt-X codec for A2DP Bluetooth streaming from any Bluetooth-enabled device. A built-in Lithium Ion rechargeable battery is said to give up to 12 hours of continuous music playback.

Measuring just 23x10x11.6cm, it also has a mic for taking hands-free phone calls, a 3.5in headphone jack and uses DSP (Digital Signal Processing) to produce '3D sound'. It's due out at the beginning of March and will cost £180.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook