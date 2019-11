But this particular model from Samsung caught our eye: it's claimed to be the world's thinnest, at a smidgeon under one inch thick.

It's not just a slim box, though, with full 3D capability, 2D-3D conversion, 1080p upscaling, wi-fi and support for network streaming and Samsung Apps. Perfect for those with minimalist homes and lifestyles.

For more on this, and all Samsung's other CES 2011 launches, see our blog channel.

