CEDIA UK, the British arm of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association, has cancelled this year's Home Technology Event that was due to take place at London's ExCel exhibition centre from May 29th-31st.

Wendy Griffiths, CEDIA UK's executive director, says: "We recognise that these are challenging times for the CI [custom installation] industry, alongside many other sectors of the economy.

"CEDIA has heavily subsidised the show since 2009 in response to demands from the membership for a dedicate CI industry platform. Without the support of the majority of suppliers from within the sector, we have decided that it is not in the best interests of the membership to continue to do so.

"With time running out, we have consulted with our organising partners for the show, Upper Street Events, and regrettably have agreed to cancel the show for 2012."

Upper Street Events took over the organisation of the show in 2011. Although the number of attendees grew by 7% to 5559 in 2011, insufficient exhibitors have signed up this year to make the event viable.

Griffiths adds that the CEDIA Awards will continue and the Association will maintain its involvement with the ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) show in Amsterdam later this month.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook