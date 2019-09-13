CEDIA Expo: LG launches HU70LA CineBeam LED 4K projector

In amongst it's 8K TVs and transparent OLEDs, LG is showing off a new addition to its projector range at CEDIA Expo 2019, the LG HU70LA CineBeam.

The model represents a more affordable alternative to the company's ultra short-throw projectors, retailing at $1799 for a maximum 140-inch image. It uses a four-channel LED light source, with red, green and blue being boosted by a fourth LED for increased brightness and contrast.

On paper the HU70LA CineBeam projector offers 1500 ANSI lumens brightness and 150,000:1 contrast ratio. It supports IP control via Control 4, Savant and Crestron, complete with voice recognition. This projector also offers a motorised lens adjustment.

There's support for 4K, HDR10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping and LG's TruMotion technology. Thanks to LG's webOS 4.5 platform inside, there's access to popular streaming apps including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.

The LG HU70LA CineBeam 4K LED projector is due on sale in October, costing $1799.

