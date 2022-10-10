Cases are already available for the unannounced iPad 10th generation

Apple's rumoured 10th-generation iPad isn't due to launch until later this month – but that hasn't stopped one accessory maker showing off a case for Cupertino's next tablet.

According to 9to5Mac, Japanese website MacOtaraka spotted the "iPad 10th Generation Ascend Trifold Case" for sale at Amazon.co.jp (it's now listed as 'currently unavailable').

The "Forest Green" case by global accessory manufacturer ESR includes a render of rumoured iPad 10th Generation. That render may not be entirely accurate, but it does offer a few interesting clues as to the possible design of Apple's next slate.

Firstly, the larger cutout for the camera module implies that Apple has jacked-up the new iPad's photography skills, potentially putting it on a par with the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5.

The case also seems to snap on to the iPad magnetically, and boasts cut-outs for the rumoured Power button with Touch ID as well as the magnetic Apple Pencil charger/connector on the long side of the iPad.

(Image credit: ESR / Amazon.jp (https://www.amazon.co.jp/ESR-3%E3%81%A4%E6%8A%98%E3%82%8A%E3%82%AB%E3%83%90%E3%83%BC-3%E3%81%A4%E6%8A%98%E3%82%8A%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%83%B3%E3%83%89-%E7%A1%AC%E8%B3%AA%E3%83%9E%E3%83%83%E3%83%88%E8%83%8C%E9%9D%A2%E3%82%B1%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B9-%E3%83%95%E3%83%AD%E3%82%B9%E3%83%88%E3%82%B0%E3%83%AC%E3%83%BC/dp/B0B6VZMF9L/))

Elsewhere, ESR says the case offers dual stand modes (for writing and viewing), "360-degree protection" from bumps and scratches, plus the usual "Instant Auto Wake/Sleep" function. The company also notes that it is "only compatible with iPad 10th Generation (2022)".

Apple's next entry-level iPad is expected to feature 5G, a A14 chip that's 30% faster than its predecessor, an expanded 10.5-inch display and a USB-C – rather than Lightning – port for charging. There's also talk of Apple ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack.

iPad 10 rumours have been gathering pace for a while now. Most analysts believe that Apple will announce the 10th Generation tablet, alongside a new iPad Pro, this month. Keep an eye on our iPad (2022) page for all the latest leaks and rumours.

