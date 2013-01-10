Cabasse has launched its new Stream 3 2.1 hi-fi system at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

It’s a versatile streaming system using a modified version of the company’s Santorin 21 subwoofer, which now includes all the electronics necessary to stream the music and amplify the signal for the three speakers.

Set up is claimed to be simple: push button WPS security provides instant connection to a wireless DLNA network.

Cabasse Stream 3: supported formats

The Stream 3 supports a wide range of formats, including PCM, FLAC, WAV, WMA, AIFF, AAC and MP3 up to 24 bit/96kHz.

Apple users can stream to the system via Bluetooth, and there are RCA and a digital optical input, so the system could also be hooked up to a TV.

Cabasse Stream 3: remote control and app

The Stream 3 can be controlled either by the compact remote control, or by a dedicated app available for iOS and Android devices.

It’s certainly a neat looking product. The two satellite speakers feature point source SCS technology developed for Cabasse’s La Sphere system. They have magnetic swivel bases, so positioning is easy – either free standing, or wall mounted.

We like the look of the Stream 3 – so much so that it has won one of our Stars of CES awards – and we’ll have it in our test rooms very soon.

