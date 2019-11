So for the design-conscious audiophile, you now have piano black finishes at your disposal for four speakers from the MT30 and MC40 speaker ranges.

The Minorca MC40 LE standmount speaker will set you back £899/pr in piano black, while the Java MC40 LE is yours for £1598 in the new finish.

The Antigua MT30 LE and Jersey MT30 LE are from the company's new entry level range, with the standmount Antigua costing £549 and the floorstanding Jersey £998.

Follow us on Twitter