Boxing Day sales: Save £164 on this 2018 Award-winning Marantz CD player

Marantz has been dominating the under £500 CD player category for years now, and the CD6006 UK Edition is no different, snapping up a 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award trophy for Product of the Year.

Originally tested at £449 but slowly creeping down to around the £350 mark over time, this talented CD player is now at an all time low price of £285. You can snap up this great deal at Superfi, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds:

View the Marantz CD6006 UK Edition for £285 at Superfi

View the Marantz CD6006 UK Edition for £285 at Sevenoaks

View the Marantz CD6006 UK Edition for £285 at Richer Sounds

It's a superb CD player for the money – well built, plenty of features, and a remarkably detailed and clear sound that's insightful but still knows to have fun. Its surefooted rhythmic drive exudes passion and energy, while its characteristic refinement keeps everything composed. At this discounted price, it's one of the best hi-fi bargains we've come across yet.

If you need a matching stereo amplifier, the Marantz PM6006 UK Edition (also a 2018 Award-winner) is still at its discounted price of £299, and to complete the set there are plenty of stereo speaker deals to be found during the festive sales.

