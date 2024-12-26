Boxing Day deal! Sony's amazingly cheap 5-star headphones are still at their lowest price ever

Who doesn't love a Boxing Day bargain? Besides finishing off the Christmas leftovers we've also been looking for a serious saving or two in the post-Christmas sales and we've found a great price on a brilliant pair of budget wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-CH520 earned five stars from us at their full price of £49, and they are still £32 at Amazon, which is the same as the all-time low price that they hit during Black Friday. To us, they are an absolute steal.

Even without noise cancelling, Sony's ridiculously cheap WH-CH520N deliver a balanced, engaging sound that you'll struggle to beat at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair of fantastic wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-CH520 won a What Hi-Fi? Award in their year of launch (though they were pipped to the gong in the most recent Awards). That's thanks to their great combination of decent build quality, impressive features and very good sound quality.

Obviously you have to keep the price at the forefront of your mind. Yes, they do feel a bit plasticky, but that's to be expected at this end of the market. They're built to last, and comfortable to wear.

While there's no active noise cancellation (ANC), we wouldn't expect it at this price. And you do get Bluetooth multipoint for pairing to multiple devices at a time and switching between them seamlessly.

You get voice controls too, and the battery lasts a marathon 50 hours. Suddenly, the lack of ANC doesn't seem to matter.

It's the sound quality that really impressed us. Their bass is deep and controlled; "They hit reasonably hard, and keep bass firmly in its lane where it can’t interfere with the midrange activity above," we wrote in our review.

The midrange lacks a little clarity, but it handles vocals with eloquence, while the treble has plenty of body. Yes, they could do with a bit more everything, including dynamic range, but what headphones at this price couldn't? And with this discount at Amazon, you really can't complain.

