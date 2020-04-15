Save a huge 41% on Bose SoundLink wireless headphones

You won't find many sets of Bose wireless headphones for under £100, so we'd advise taking a close look at this deal on the Bose SoundLink On-ears.

Ideal for taking out and about, these foldable headphones are seriously travel-friendly. There's 15 hours of playback on a single charge, plus the option of a 15-minute quick charge for two hours' of juice.

Bose SoundLink On-ear headphones £170 £99 at Sonic Direct

Foldable, fun and 15 hours of Bluetooth listening off a single charge - these aren't the most up to date Bose headphones you'll find but their sound is still strong and they offer typical Bose build and wireless quality.View Deal

Launched a few years back, they're no longer state of the art - there's no noise-cancelling or aptX technology - but their audio is still solid, balanced and detailed, and they're an absolute steal for under £100.

The cushioned earpads are ridiculously soft. There are volume buttons and playback controls, which also allow you to answer calls through the built-in mic, and the Bluetooth and battery logos are tastefully illuminated just to top it all off.

And it's just £99 for the black model, while stocks last. If you're on a budget, then these are a great choice to stash in your backpack.

