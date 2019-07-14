Bose SoundLink wireless headphones 25% off on Amazon Prime Day

Mondays are all about steeling yourself, chucking your cans on, lining up a playlist and getting out there. If, like most of us, music or podcasts are doing the motivational heavy-lifting on your commute, shouldn't you treat yourself to some wireless on-ears that'll help you out when the road feels long?

As luck would have it, this Monday and Tuesday marks a 48-hour sales event known as Amazon Prime Day, and the Bose SoundLink on-ear headphones pictured above caught our eye as we scrolled for the best deals on all things audio.

Bose SoundLink on-ear wireless headphones £170 £120 on Amazon

Wireless, lightweight, offering 15 hours of playback and with a noise-rejecting dual microphone, these Bose on-ears come with cushioned ear cups that promise to rest softly on your shell-likes. The £50 saving should rest easy on your mind, too.

Originally priced at nearly £170, Amazon – who already offered a £10 discount on these triple-black Bose on-ears – have slashed the price right down to £120 in honour of Prime Day.

With up to 15 hours of wireless playback from a single, 1.5-hour charge, Bose's TriPort technology and active EQ boasts a crisp and powerful sound. Cushioned ear cups promise to rest softly on your ears as voice prompts talk you through Bluetooth pairing.

You also can play or pause tracks, take calls or access your phone’s Siri or Google assistant without the stress of finding your phone. There's a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear calls, plus they'll fold smoothly in a compact case once you're finally at wherever you need to be.

