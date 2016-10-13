Unveiled at CEDIA 2016 in Dallas, we now have some more details on the new Bose speakers.

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar is wi-fi and Bluetooth enabled for connection to Spotify, Pandora, and other music streaming services. It also has "PhaseGuide arrays" which can separate channels of a soundtrack and send to places in the room without speakers to provide a more atmospheric sound.

The SoundTouch 300 supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR (high dynamic range) through HDMI, so it's unlikely you'll need to replace it (until 8K comes out, that is).

MORE: What is Ultra HD TV and 4K TV? Everything you need to know

With the entertainment systems, Bose is aiming for something small, but powerful. The Lifestyle 650 range features the smallest satellite speakers in Bose's history: four OmniJewel speakers measuring just 15cm in height. Bose claims these satellites deliver true omnidirectional 360-degree sound.

The 650 system consists of those four satellites, a slim centre channel, a wireless subwoofer, and a hub (which looks a bit like a disc player) that houses all the power, amplification, wireless streaming and connections.

There are six HDMI inputs that can each carry a 4K HDR signal, and the system has wi-fi and Bluetooth compatibility. They can also be linked with other SoundTouch products you have in your home for a mutiroom system.

The Lifestyle 600 system is similar, but uses not-as-slim Jewel Cube speakers.

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar is priced at £600, and you can add an Acoustimass 300 Bass Module for another £600 if you want more bass.

The Lifestyle 650 and 600 home entertainment systems are £3400 ($4000) and £2600 ($3000) respectively. All products will be available from October.

MORE: 10 of the best film scenes to test surround sound