Bose Black Friday: new low price on QuietComfort 35 II headphones

The first Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are arriving ahead of the big weekend, and Bose is sure to be one of the most in-demand brands. And you don't have to wait to make a saving.

In amongst the first Black Friday headphone deals, we've spotted a saving on a pair from the famous Bose QuietComfort range. The model in question is the impressive Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones.

They deliver good sound with lots of detail, plus a battery life of 20 hours with a wireless connection, or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation. And this specialist retailer is offering a lower price than anywhere else, yes, even than Amazon!

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £299 £236 at Exceptional AV

These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £236 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal

With the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones – a four-star product in our previous in-house tests – you can expect three levels of noise cancellation, Alexa voice access to music and information, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up and hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, plus personalized settings through the Bose Connect app.

If you're an iOS user, you can also experience Bose AR, an audio-only version of augmented reality. To be clear though, Bose AR enhanced apps are currently available for iPad and iPhone users only – although Android apps are apparently in development.

