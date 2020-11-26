Black Friday projector deal: save on Nebula Capsule mini projectors

Think portable mini projector and it's the Anker Nebula Capsule every time. The great news is that not one but two of the Nebula Capsules have hefty discounts for Black Friday.

The Nebula Capsule and Nebula Capsule Max are a smart, portable, outdoor-friendly projectors with app stores built-in, and they can also be used as dedicated Bluetooth speakers. The best bit? They're currently just £240/$250 and £370/$376 at Amazon.

If your local cinema looks like it's going to be out of action for a while, then this is the way to add ramp up your home movie nights.

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £240 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Nebula Capsule projector $350 $250 at Amazon

As above but direct to the page on Amazon US.View Deal

At the original price, the Nebula Capsule got an average review score but, with over a tonne knocked off, it's an absolute steal. It's one of the best portable mini-projectors around and makes perfect sense as a cost-effective way to supersize your viewing.

It has an HDMI connection for source material and micro USB port for charging the Capsule's four-hour battery life. It runs apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer which you can downloaded from Aptoide – a marketplace that runs on its Android 7.1 operating system.

The Capsule also allows you to stream video from mobile devices through AirPlay, and there's Miracast too. Note that while it has Chromecast connectivity, its Android operating system means it can only send video, not receive it.

If that's not quite enough portable projector for you, then the slightly higher-specced Anker Nebula Capsule Max is the place to go.

Nebula Capsule Max projector: £480 £370 at Amazon

Not one we've looked at but the Max edition is the 720p, 200 lumens version of the Capsule above. It has an Android 8.1 OS, some solid app access and a 4-hour battery life.View Deal

Nebula Capsule Max projector: $470 $376 at Amazon

As above but the link direct to Amazon US. The Max is the 720p, 200 lumens version of the cheaper Nebula Capsule.View Deal

The Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a worthy upgrade in cost considering the benefits. Display resolution jumps up to 720p, the peak brightness to 200 ANSI lumens and the OS becomes Android 8.1. It's not one we've had the chance to review but it looks decent on paper.

While the prices of these little projectors fluctuate throughout the season, you won't find them lower than today's.

