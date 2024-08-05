Black Friday might be months away, but this Sonos Arc deal could be a sign of savings to come

While it might not be a major shopping event, we always have our eyes peeled for top-notch deals, and this Sonos Arc offer proves that waiting for the likes of Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday isn't always worth it.

Usually retailing for £899, the Sonos Arc can currently be found for just £699 on Peter Tyson and Amazon. While we have seen the price of this soundbar drop to this level before, and truthfully speaking it has gone lower (we've seen it go as low as £685), this deal is so close that we think it's worth snapping up now. While you could certainly wait for over three months and save that additional £14, we wouldn't blame you for taking advantage of this £200 saving now.

A strange tradition with Sonos Arc sales is that the white version always seems cheaper than the black finish, which is also the case here. The black Sonos Arc is currently on sale for £719, which is still an admirable saving of £180.

For the money, the Sonos Arc has always offered an awful lot in terms of its feature set and sound quality, beating out almost all of the competition with its levels of finesse and dynamic expression.

In our review of the Arc, we commented how the soundbar provides "vast quantities of deep, weighty and tuneful bass, but the lower frequencies never overwhelm and even at its loudest and deepest, the Arc remains remarkably composed".

We find the treble to be "clean and sparkly, without veering into harsh brightness," and dialogue is clear and precise even in the most mumbly or indecipherable of shows and movies.

The Arc contains 11 Class D digital amplifiers which power 11 custom drivers to generate the bar's Dolby Atmos soundfield. These speakers bounce sound off your walls and ceiling to create the 3D audio effect, while Sonos' Trueplay technology tailors the sound to suit your room.

Eight drivers in the Arc are elliptical woofers (four along the front, two on top and one at each end), while the other three are silk-domed tweeters built into the front, but with two firing diagonally outwards into the room. Those upward-firing drivers are designed to deliver spectacular Dolby Atmos sound.

The Sonos Arc makes a fantastic standalone soundbar, however, it's also excellent as an app or voice-controlled wireless speaker and can of course be combined with other Sonos speakers (such as the Era 100 and Era 300 wireless speakers) to create a complete surround sound system or multi-room set-up.

The one limitation of this bar is the lack of included HDMI passthrough connections, which may be a concern to gamers who have consoles occupying their HDMI 2.1 sockets (providing your TV only has two). While this certainly isn't a dealbreaker, especially considering how well this soundbar performs, it is definitely worth noting.

If you're interested In getting your hands on a five-star soundbar, then this latest deal over at Peter Tyson is well worth a look.

