Black Friday headphones deal: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 now £80 off

If you're looking for a new pair of Bose wireless noise-cancelling cans in the Black Friday sales, then boy do we have a great deal for you. We'll get straight to it: Exceptional AV and Sonic Direct have dropped the price of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 by £80, bringing them down to just £269 (normally £349).

A breakaway from Bose's QuietComfort range, the 700s have a more premium look and feel about them. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned so they deliver the goods sonically. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too.

While we've seen these premium noise-cancelling over-ears drop to £285 earlier this year – and even by as much as £70 very recently – we've never seen their price dip quite this low. Then again, Black Friday isn't like any other sales event in the calendar year. A 23 per cent discount on Bose noise-cancelling headphones isn't to be sniffed at.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 represent the first of Bose's more premium range – the popular, less-expensive Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs are actually an older product (but they are also currently on offer, if you're interested).

The 700s feature an all-new, eight-mic noise-cancelling system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) with 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity to choose from, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency. The acoustics and DSP have also been redesigned and everything runs off Bose’s own NC chip.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s picked up a solid four-star review in our review, with one of our main gripes being the price. Now that they've dropped from our 'tested at' price of £349 to just £269 though, we certainly think they're worthy of your consideration...

