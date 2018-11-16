Black Friday deal: Save 23% on five-star UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears is one of our go-to brands for portable Bluetooth speakers for its successful Mini Boom, Boom and Megaboom models. So a discount on one of them is always welcome - especially when it’s one as hefty as 23% off.

For Black Friday 2018, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom is only £99 (down from £129) at Amazon.

It’s the original model as opposed to the most current Megaboom 3, but if you can go without the third-gen’s slightly improved (bassier) sound, dustproof and waterproof design, and slightly more sophisticated aesthetic and functionality, you’ll never rue the day you saved £70 by buying the discounted Megaboom over the Megaboom 3 (£170).

After all, you still get stain and water resistance, as well as the 360-degree dispersion of very decent sound, app control, and 20 hours of Bluetooth playback - features that have remained staples in the Megaboom line over the years.

The deal is available now until 11:59pm on 30th November and applies to two colours - Obsidian (black/grey) and a limited edition Panther (black/grey/yellow).

After a portable way to play tunes, or looking for that perfect sub-£100 pressie? We say go for it.