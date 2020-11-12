Black Friday 55-in OLED deal: LG's 2020 C-class 5-star TV drops to lowest seen price

Looking for a 4K OLED TV deal on Black Friday? Here's a corker, on the core model in LG’s 2020 OLED TV range. It's a 55-inch TV (model no: LG OLED55CX) which we called "an astonishingly capable all-round performer" under intense review – and that was at its original RRP of £1699. Now, at Richer Sounds and across several retailers, you can get it for just £1299.

Black Friday 55-inch LG 4K OLED TV deal

LG OLED55CX5LB 4K TV £1699 £1299 at Richer Sounds

The splendid LG 55in CX is listed as either the OLED55CX6LA or OLED55CX5LB. The only difference? The finish: the 6LA is ‘Dark Silver’ and the 5LB on sale here is ‘Light Silver’. The picture is exciting but natural, there's improved motion and dark detail, and it's more future-proofed than most. At this price, it's well worth shortlisting. View Deal

In each year’s LG OLED range, it’s the C-class model that garners the most excitement. And rightfully so; this is the most affordable model that offers the company’s most up-to-date panel and processing tech. Going further up the range will get you a fancier design and speaker arrangement, but won’t get you a better picture performance.

The OLED55CX’s key rival this year is the Sony KD-55A8 (another five-star TV also on offer across a few retailers) but this is the cheaper of the two.

Your connections around the back include four HDMIs, three USBs, an aerial, satellite, ethernet, a headphone socket and optical audio output.

The HDMIs are better specified here than on most rival TVs. For starters, they’re officially HDMI 2.1 certified, and while that isn’t the guarantee of support for all next-gen HDMI features you might expect, the CX does support those likely to be of concern for the next few years, including eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), HFR (High Frame Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) – the two main watch-words for gamers.

You also get a strong selection of built-in apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are all present, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the appropriate content. Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 are on board too, so you can send music (and video, with AirPlay 2) to the TV from a portable device.

Our advice? We've seen this five-star LG 4K TV dip to £1300 during Amazon Prime Day, but we've never seen it at this all-new low price until now. There's an awful lot to like at this price...

