This year's best OLED TV deal? Save £500 on the brilliant LG CX OLED TVs

Looking for the best OLED TV deals? Here's a couple of corkers. Two of the best 2020 LG OLED TVs are still available at the lowest prices we've seen them all year. You can save £400 on the 55in LG OLED55CX and £500 on the 65in LG OLED65CX right now.

The five-star LG OLED55CX, we referred to as "an astonishingly capable all-round performer" – and that was at its original RRP of £1699. Now, at Richer Sounds and across several other UK retailers, you can get it for just £1299. Similarly, you can go bigger on the 65in model which is normally £2299 but has dropped to just £1799.

The LG CX is undoubtedly the most in-demand TV of 2020, and with good reason: it produces a stunning OLED picture, sounds good, has an excellent operating system packed with apps, and boasts all of the next-gen HDMI features for PS5 and Xbox Series X. We gave it five stars at its original price, so this huge discount makes it even more of a must-buy.View Deal

The 65-inch version LG's superb CX has been discounted even more than its 55-inch sibling above. In fact, you can now save a truly amazing £1000 on its original price! It's a brilliant performer and it's got all of the feature you need for next-gen gaming, such as 4K@120Hz support and VRR.View Deal

In each year’s LG OLED range, it’s the C-class model that garners the most excitement. And rightfully so; this is the most affordable model that offers the company’s most up-to-date panel and processing tech. Going further up the range will get you a fancier design and speaker arrangement, but won’t get you a better picture performance.

Your connections around the back include four HDMIs, three USBs, an aerial, satellite, ethernet, a headphone socket and optical audio output.

The HDMIs are better specified here than on most rival TVs. For starters, they’re officially HDMI 2.1 certified, and while that isn’t the guarantee of support for all next-gen HDMI features you might expect, the CX does support those likely to be of concern for the next few years, including eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), 4K@120Hz (aka High Frame Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). That's big news, particularly for gamers who've got or are planning to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

You also get a strong selection of built-in apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are all present, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the appropriate content. Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 are on board too, so you can send music (and video, with AirPlay 2) to the TV from a portable device.

Our advice? This remains perhaps the best value way to enjoy the OLED experience.

