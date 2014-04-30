Looking for a wireless speaker? The increasing choice available means we're spoilt for choice – but we've not come across one that evolves 'new features' over time.

Boom Boom – the new speaker from German firm Binauric – comes with the Bluetooth connectivity and audio playback function you'd want, but also a handful of features yet to be activated.

MORE: See all our wireless speaker reviews

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur told Wired the extra functions such as an accelerometer, light sensors and microphones "are like sleeping components that are waiting to be woken up".

It's also claimed that an app-controlled recording feature that will let you record voices and sound will be coming to the Boom Boom in a "few months".

MORE: Naim unveils £895 Muso wireless speaker

So what do you get with Boom Boom from the off? It will connect with your iPhone or Apple device, or your computer via Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity or a cable that plugs into a headphone jack.

It weighs just 350g, comes in three colours and can handle phone calls. If that's not enough, Boom Boom will also tell you in a variety of languages "about what's happening when you use it".

Boom Boom costs €199 (£164) and is available from the Binauric website.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2014

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+