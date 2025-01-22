Beyerdynamic’s new in-ear monitors promise ultimate sonic precision for your music

Beyerdynamic has announced four new pairs of in-ear monitors designed "to provide superior comfort, sound insulation and fit" alongside high levels of clarity to put listeners, musicians and studio professionals fully in the sonic picture. If that wasn't enough, the German headphones brand has also announced the launch of updated versions of its flagship DT 1990 Pro and DT 1770 Pro studio headphones.

The new range of wired IEMs consists of the DT 70 IE, DT 71 IE, DT 72 IE and DT 73 IE – all of which feature Beyerdynamic’s latest Tesla.11 dynamic driver system.

The in-ear headphones also feature a Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of 0.02% for high-level audio purity (the lower this number, the cleaner the sound), with promises of virtually no unwanted distortion of the original signal. The maximum Sound Pressure Level (SPL) of 137dB also provides substantial headroom for dynamic peaks, hopefully leading to a more engaging, dramatic listen.

Diving into the specifics of each set, the flagship DT 70 IE are aimed at studio professionals and have been engineered with a focus on ensuring consistent tonal balance whether monitoring at whisper-quiet levels or performance volumes – useful for sound engineers making critical decisions about their mixes. The in-ears also include a high-quality detachable cable with gold-plated MMCX connectors for greater longevity and a more reliable connection.

Aimed at drummers and bassists, the DT 71 IE offer enhanced low-end reproduction and strategically reduced mids for improved clarity. The DT 72 IE, meanwhile, are designed for vocalists and guitarists and tackle the common 'occlusion effect', whereby a sealed ear canal causes the performer's voice to sound unnaturally boomy. By compensating in the crucial 200-500 Hz region, the monitors aim to deliver a more natural monitoring experience for live performers and casual listeners alike.

The flagship DT 70 IE targets studio professionals with carefully calibrated frequency response tuning. (Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

The DT 73 IE round out the range, teasing a "natural bass and mid-range with precise treble overtones" alongside an "accurate and authentic" sonic reproduction, making them appealing for listeners who need a detailed, natural-sounding pair of in-ears which don't excessively impose themselves on the music.

All models ship with five different sizes of silicone eartips alongside three pairs of memory foam tips, with Beyerdynamic promising superior comfort and fit from its latest monitors.

On the over-ear front, Beyerdynamic has updated its studio stalwarts with the DT 1990 Pro MKII and DT 1770 Pro MKII. Both models now feature revised Tesla.45 premium drivers and a significantly lower 30-ohm impedance, making them more suitable for use with portable devices without compromising their performance.

The open-back DT 1990 Pro MKII aim to deliver a natural, spacious soundstage with an accurate bass response even in the lowest octaves. The closed-back DT 1770 Pro MKII, meanwhile, target recording and monitoring applications with superior isolation, offering what Beyerdynamic describes as a lively sound profile with powerful, deep bass.

While the IEMs and over-ear headphones above are generally targeted at professional or performance use cases, we've found that plenty of these Beyerdynamic headphones – such as the five-star DT 700 Pro X – to be just as rewarding for general consumers and music-listening as they are in a recording studio.

Beyerdynamic’s new IEM range will be available from Q2 2025, all priced at $500 (further prices pending). Both updated over-ear models are available now, priced at $600 (further prices pending). Beyerdynamic will be showcasing all of its new IEMs and headphones at this year's NAMM 2024 show in California.

