Beyerdynamic’s studio headphone sequels nod to its 100-year history with an all-new ‘Tesla’ driver

Beyerdynamic is understandably milking its 100th birthday. Throughout the year the legendary headphone manufacturer has launched several new pairs, from the DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition wired headphones that appeared in January to the Aventho 300 Dolby Atmos wireless headphones that were released at IFA in September. Today’s announcement relates to the former, as Beyerdynamic is releasing a second generation of its DT 770 Pro and its DT 1990 Pro studio headphones.

The two new Pro MKII models introduce the German brand’s Tesla.45 driver, which has been newly developed and manufactured at the HQ in Heilbronn. The driver’s name is, you could say, rather fitting, considering Tesla has played a significant part in the company’s history: the original version of Beyer’s iconic T1 were supposedly the first to break through the one-tesla barrier of magnetic induction (hence, ‘T’ is for ‘tesla’ – something that has stuck over the decades.)

The driver’s membrane is made of PEEK polymer, which Beyerdynamic says delivers deep, precise bass while the lighter voice coil is made of aluminium-coated copper wire to supposedly refine the treble. A new diaphragm has been designed to reduce distortion and sharpen response to improve clarity and prevent ear-fatigue – both important aspects of headphone performance, but particularly studio headphones that are typically worn for long periods of time and tend to prioritise clarity.

Accuracy, precision and cleanliness are other desirable sonic attributes for studio headphones, and Beyerdynamic says that the two new sequels offer lower Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) than the original models, as well as a more balanced treble and smoother upper-mid response.

Wear fatigue should also be helped by the flexible spring steel headband, made from memory foam and durable leatherette and featuring a fontanelle recess to prevent pressure on the top of the head. The DT 1770 Pro MKII comes with leatherette and velour earpads (the latter material is good for minimising mic bleed), while the DT 1990 Pro MKII come with two differing sets of velour earpads: one is apparently better suited to music creation as it delivers a “fuller, more exciting” by providing a slight bass boost, while the sound thanks to a slight bass boost, while the other is better for mixing and mastering as it encourages a more analytical sound. The headbands and earpads on both pairs are replaceable, giving the Pro MKII models a futureproof element that we are increasingly seeing in the headphone market these days.

Earpad offering isn’t the only difference between the two models. The DT 1770 Pro MKII are closed-back (sealed and isolating) while the DT 1990 Pro MKII are open-back (open, spacious and natural sounding).

Both pairs should work with a wide range of consoles and devices thanks to their 30-ohm impedances and choice of cables. Three-metre and five-metre mini-XLR cables are supplied, while a USB-C is offered separately for connections to laptops and phones.

The DT 1770 Pro MKII and DT 1990 Pro MKII are available now for $600 each.

