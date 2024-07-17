Best last-minute Prime Day deals on What Hi-Fi? Award winners and five-star tech

All sorts of tech products are being discounted in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, from TVs to headphones, soundbars to wireless speakers. When it comes to quality, not all are born equal: just because something has a big red sale banner and a large percentage discount next to it does not necessarily mean it's a good deal. The product needs to be recommendable, for starters, and, to be the best option for you, better value than other discounted alternatives in its class.

No such questioning over deal quality is needed here, as below are the best Prime Day deals on current What Hi-Fi? Award winners and five-star products. You'll only find savings on the very best products in their field right now, so you'd better get a move on before stocks run dry. Prime Day won't last forever!

Best Prime Day deals (UK)

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speakers was £599 now £549 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

Our favourite standmount speakers, winning a Best Buy award in the under £600 category as well as the most prestigious Product of the Year gong. They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". ALSO CONSIDER: The larger siblings, the 606 S3, are also current What Hi-Fi? Award winners, now on the end of an even bigger discount – £200 off. More mature than fun-sounding, but they sound bigger and have deeper bass.

Marantz PM6007 stereo amplifier was £599 now £429 at Amazon (save £170)

A seasoned Award winner, our favourite amplifier below £500 is all you could ever want from your first amp – well built, nicely featured and entertaining to listen to. In our Marantz PM6007 review from a few years ago, we called out its "Award-winning budget amp recipe". And nothing has come along to successfully challenge it yet.

WiiM Pro Plus music streamer was £219 now £175 at Amazon (save £44)

The best music streamer for an ultra-budget price just got even cheaper. The dinky WiiM Pro Plus is a talented all-rounder that will add streaming powers to any system, it's easy to use and has a well-laid-out app – and it sounds entertaining for the price too. Snap it up while this discount lasts! Price check: £169 @ Sevenoaks

Sony WF-C700 ANC wireless earbuds was £99 now £70 at Amazon (save £29)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, noise-cancelling earbuds are our favourite earbuds below £150. In fact, they just picked up our Product of the Year award in the headphones category. They feature 22.5 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.2, and are available in black, white, orange or mint. "A no-brainer", as we called them in our Sony WF-C700 review. ALSO CONSIDER: Don't need noise cancelling? The next-model-down, also-Award-winning WF-C500 are just £38 for Prime Day.

Sonos Era 100 £249 £223 at Amazon (save £26)

We praised the Sonos Era 100 highly in our review, highlighting its spacious, detailed and engaging sound. It also offers a solid feature set and the connectivity options expected from a Sonos speaker. Oddly, the Sonos Era 300 hasn't dropped, but keep watching our Sonos deals page just in case there's a late change.



Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar was £499 now £437 at Amazon (save £62)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this discounted price. Being a Sonos product, Wi-Fi is on board, as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. In our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, we concluded that it "is simply the best Dolby Atmos soundbar at this price point".

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV was £2399 now £1385 at Amazon (save £1014)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023 so far, the 55-inch Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set.

Technics SL-1500C turntable was £1099 now £899 at Amazon (save £200)

The Technics SL1500C is one of the best-sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for around a grand. While the official RRP has shot up to £1099 in recent months, this huge £200 saving on the white finish is the best deal it's had yet. Highly recommended.



ALSO CONSIDER: If you want to go for something with Bluetooth that's much more affordable, the Sony PS-LX310BT is our favourite Bluetooth deck, down to £189 at Amazon.

Wharfedale DX-2 speaker package £449 £279 at Peter Tyson (save £170)

We'd actually recommend steering away from Amazon in this instance and heading over to Peter Tyson, where you can get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level.

JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker was £160 now £130 at Amazon (save £30)

The best budget portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £30 off right now in the Black Friday sale – the same price we saw for Prime Day earlier this year. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – the Charge 5 is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. An easy recommendation. Lowest price on red colourway. ALSO CONSIDER: If you're looking for something smaller (and cheaper) to fling in a bag, the five-star, next-model-down JBL Flip 6 is great value at £98 at Amazon.

RØDE NTH-100 wired over-ear headphones was £149 now £109 at Amazon (save £40)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, Røde's first consumer pair are outstanding value even at their original price. A worthy winner of our Product of the Year award in the wired headphones category.

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad was £499 now £303 at Amazon (save £196)

We commended the iPad that came before it thanks to its already winning performance, commenting that a design update was overdue. Now with an even better AV experience packed into a slick new design, the latest standard iPad has its time to shine again and is easier than ever to recommend in light of those improvements and this Prime Day discount. Exclusive Prime Members' deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless ANC headphones was £380 now £279 at Amazon (save £101)

The best premium over-ear wireless headphones for value, beating your Boses, Sennheisers and Apples, come packed with features, a minimalist design and an insightful, exciting sound that includes detailed, nuanced bass performance. If you are looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, your auditioning should start with the five-star Sony WH-1000XM5. Deal also at John Lewis and Sevenoaks. ALSO CONSIDER: The previous versions of this model, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are former Award winners and just as excellent value at their £179 Prime Day members price. While the Sony XM5 set the benchmark at their price, the XM4 set it at theirs.

Sony WH-CH720N wireless ANC headphones was £99 now £70 at Amazon (save £29)

Can't afford the XM5 above but still want ANC? For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done.

Best Prime Day deals (US)

EarFun Air earbuds was $66 now $30 at Amazon (save $36)

The EarFun Air buds earned a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2020 and for good reason. These earbuds sound great, have tons of features, and they're well-built. With this Cyber Monday deal, they're exceptional value, too.

Read our EarFun Air review

Omni QLED 50-inch TV was $530 now $390 (save $140)

Amazon's line of budget QLED TVs offer up 4K support, HDR, full-array local dimming, and Amazon's own brand of smart TV OS. If you want a user-friendly, all-in-one smart hub, this QLED TV is an excellent choice – especially when you can find one that's $130 off. Prime Members' deal.

Read our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review

Sony WF-1000XM5 was $299 now $228 at Amazon (save $71)

Sony's Award-winning earbuds have fallen lower than this previously, so maybe one to keep an eye on. But this is still a great price for a phenomenal pair of true wireless earbuds – and the best all-rounders apart from their successors.

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Sony WH-1000XM5 was $400 now $295 at Amazon (save $105)

The best pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can buy at this price. The Sony XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than before, but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review

Denon AVR-X2800H was $1200 now $680 (save $540)

With an open soundstage, clear vocals and quick timing, the AVR-X2800H has a great sound and the connectivity options to match. No wonder it's a What Hi-Fi? award-winner.

65-inch LG C2 OLED was $2500 now $1476 at Amazon (save $1024)

The 65-inch version of LG's C2 OLED is so brilliant, we gave it an Award in 2022, and that was when it was new and therefore pretty expensive. Now that it's been out over a year, there are massive discounts to be had, as you can see.

Read our LG OLED65C2 review

Sony XR-55A80L was $1900 now $1598 at Crutchfield (save $302)

The brand new Sony A80L is the surprise of 2023 so far. It uses standard OLED panel technology (rather than QD-OLED or MLA) but produces an incredibly punchy, vibrant and exciting picture that still exhibits Sony's trademark authenticity. You'll still get bigger discounts on one of last year's sets, but deals for this brilliant Sony are starting to appear.

Read our Sony XR-55A80L review

MORE:

The best Prime Day TV deals 2024: the cheapest prices on five-star OLEDs, Mini LEDs and LCDs

The best Prime Day hi-fi deals – save on Cambridge Audio, Roksan, Sonos and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best deals on TVs, speakers, headphones and more

Don't get ripped off this Prime Day: 3 simple rules to follow when hi-fi and home cinema shopping