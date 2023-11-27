Best Bose Cyber Monday deals: save big on Bose headphones

Bose has been flying high in our reviews of late, with a string of five-star headphones to its name. Its latest range, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds both picked up a perfect five out of five, as did older fare like the QuietComfort Earbuds II (which were also Award-winners, in fact). And the good news is these are all discounted for Cyber Monday.

We weren't expecting Bose's newest pairs to drop much for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, but we were pleasantly surprised. The QuietComfort Earbuds II are also heavily discounted, clearing way for their successors to take over.

But they're not the only Bose Cyber Monday deals...

Best Bose Cyber Monday deals

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are part of a new range for Bose, and replace the excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They're one of the few pairs at this level to swivel and hinge, meaning they fold up smaller for stashing in a bag. They're comfortable to wear, exert just the right amount of pressure, and deliver 24-hour battery life which is okay, but not class-leading when compared to rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

Bose Immersive Audio is onboard, which is Bose's take on spatial audio. It takes two forms: still and motion, depending on whether you're stationary or moving around. aptX Adaptive support is also there, as is multipoint Bluetooth for seamless switching between devices.

The Ultra Earbuds basically take the same features and functionality as the Ultra Headphones, and put them in an earbud design. And what a surprise they were – Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II (below) had only been out a year or so, and had picked up an Award, when Bose announced a successor pair.

But they were a very pleasant surprise. They might look very similar to their predecessors, but they boast excellent comfort levels and the same spatial audio feature as the Ultra Headphones.

But Bose's recent releases aren't all about the Ultras. It also lifted the curtain on the QuietComfort Headphones, which replace the 2021-launched QuietComfort 45. As well as all the features of the QC45, they add the ability to adjust levels of ANC and set custom noise-cancelling modes. There’s also multipoint Bluetooth and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £173 at OnBuy (save £107)

Bose's premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. This is the best price we've ever seen on one of our favourite pairs of buds yet. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review

If you can forego the Bose Immersive Audio tech of the Ultra pairs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II can be had at a steal. They won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, they're that good, and just because they're a little older that doesn't diminish their abilities one bit.

To our ears, they're a little more comfortable than the Sony XM5, but like their successors there's no multipoint or wireless charging. aptX HD support is also conspicuous by its absence.

The noise cancelling is next level, proving more effective than many over-ear headphones. And the Aware transparency mode comes into its own when you need a quick chat without taking the earbuds out.

This is one of the best deals we've seen around Black Friday/Cyber Monday. It's where the smart money is.

Bose QuietComfort 45 (refurbished) was £320 now £159 at Bose (save £161)

A refurbished pair of Bose's QuietComfort 45 can now be picked up for just £169 at Bose – a £161 saving on the original RRP and £30 less than the lowest price we have ever seen them at! They're currently out of stock – sign up to be the first to know when they're back in.

Read our Bose QuietComfort 45 review

Finally, the QuietComfort 45 are going ultra cheap, if you don't mind a refurbished pair. These scored four stars in our review, earning praise for their sound quality and noise-cancelling (though neither are as advanced as Bose's more recent headphones). Still a great shout though, especially at this price.

