Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Apple AirPods Pro 2: what are the differences?

Bose and Apple are two of the biggest players in the true wireless earbuds space. Their pairs offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation – whichever you choose, you're pretty much guaranteed a good time, but there are some crucial differences between their models that could be the deciding factor.

Bose's latest model is the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Following the five-star, Award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II, they offer Bose's new Immersive Audio tech, support for aptX Adaptive and Bose's CustomTune calibration.

Facing them are the Apple AirPods Pro 2. After a string of four-star reviews, Apple finally sealed the deal with a five-star pair of true wireless earbuds courtesy of the Pro 2. They boast better noise cancellation than their predecessors, along with improved sound quality. But faced with fresh competition from Bose, are they still as compelling?

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs AirPods Pro 2: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds launch in October, and will cost £300 / $299 / AU$450. In some territories, that's more than the QuietComfort Earbuds II that they replace (£280 / $299 / AU$429), and the AirPods Pro 2, which cost £249 / $249 / AU$399 when they launched back in September 2022.

There's more. The Pro 2 recently relaunched with a USB-C charging case (to go with the USB-C-toting iPhone 15), and at the time of writing, they can be picked up for a very reasonable £229. Which makes the Bose Ultra Earbuds even more expensive than Apple's option.

The Pro 2's price could drop even further during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale in October, or Black Friday in November. While Bose is confirmed as participating in the former, its latest earbuds will be probably too new to receive any meaningful discount.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs AirPods Pro 2: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In the flesh, there aren't huge differences between the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Bose's previous flagship earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II. They feature the new 'Ultra' moniker and a very slightly tweaked design. This includes a new metallic treatment for the touch-sensitive stems and a tiny adjustment to the stability bands which boast a slightly more secure interlocking design.

Similarly, for the AirPods Pro 2 design, Apple has taken the 'if it ain't broke' approach. Apart from the slightly repositioned vents and microphones, they look almost identical to their predecessors. But there are some subtle changes.

They come with four sizes of eartip (the XS size is new), and they now feature on-bud controls courtesy of a touch-capacitative layer on the stems. The charging case has a built-in speaker and lanyard loop, and the latest version has a USB-C port in place of the original Lightning connection.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs AirPods Pro 2: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Ultra Earbuds give top billing to Bose Immersive Audio, which is the firm's take on spatial audio. This promises a wider, more spacious soundstage to make listening more immersive.

Bose's noise cancelling remains unsurpassed, and for the Ultra, the US company has re-engineered the system with proprietary signal processing and more advanced mic tech. Like their predecessors, there's support for Bose Aware Mode with ActiveSense (which automatically adjusts the amount of ANC needed depending on your environment, so your music is never drowned out by external noise).

Everything else you'd expect is packed in there, too, including intuitive on-ear touch controls, CustomTune sound calibration, an IPX4 rating, and voice pickup for better voice calls.

Apple too revamped its ANC system for the Pro 2, repositioning the vents and mics and employing the H2 chip. Apple's Adaptive Transparency feature does much the same as Bose's ActiveSense, while standard Transparency is the same as Bose's Aware Mode.

The AirPods Pro 2 battery life is 30 hours including the charging case, with the buds lasting six hours. That's more than the Ultra Earbuds, which offer 24 hours and four respectively (though the buds last six hours with Immersive Audio disabled).

Otherwise, the Pro 2 are packed with features, including Conversation Awareness, the same IPX4 rating as the Bose for dust-, sweat- and water-resistance, and the Siri voice assistant.

However, Android users won't benefit from all of these features, as plenty are iOS-only. Whereas the Bose work virtually the same across Android and iOS.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs AirPods Pro 2: noise cancelling

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The AirPods Pro 2's upgraded noise cancelling makes a real difference. We found it muted background sound to a mere murmur, and while it doesn't suck all the sound out of your ear like some arguably more effective systems, plenty of people find its airy effect more comfortable.

Adaptive Transparency works well too. On the London Underground – an ideal testing ground if ever there was one – the sharp, screeching sound of the tube rails is blissfully damped down. It can be a subtle effect at other times, but we would recommend keeping it toggled on as it does take the higher-frequency edges off environmental noise like traffic.

The new Adaptive Audio feature that comes courtesy of iOS 17 reacts to the noise levels in your surroundings and adjusts the level of ANC dynamically – it's basically a blend of full ANC and Transparency Mode. It means you don't have to adjust the ANC when moving from loud to quiet environments, like a busy street to a home office.

Finally, Conversation Awareness detects when you're speaking and lowers the volume while allowing in outside sound, so you can hold a conversation. It's very similar to Sony's Speak-to-Chat feature found on some of its wireless earbuds.

We haven't tested the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds yet, so can't comment on their ANC. But if they're anything like the Award-winning QC Earbuds II, we should be in for a treat.

The QC Earbuds II's ANC is so good that most frequent fliers would be happy using them in place of their over-ear headphones. And like the AirPods Pro 2, they have plenty of features within ANC to make the feature more versatile. Fingers crossed the Ultras build on this with even better performance.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs AirPods Pro 2: sound

(Image credit: Bose)

The AirPods Pro 2 sound much better than their predecessors, which is largely why they earned that fifth star. The sound retains Apple's neutral sonic balance, but with added weight, more detail and greater dynamic subtlety. They're engaging and entertaining from the first note to the last, with a superb sense of drive.

The AirPods Pro 2 are rhythmically agile and nimble, songs flow with an easy fluidity, and they communicate both high-energy tracks and ones that are more contemplative with ease. Dynamic shifts are more textured and layered, and they dig deeper and soar higher without any brightness. They never sound anything other than natural.

It'll be interesting to see how the QC Earbuds Ultra fare. Their predecessors, the QC Earbuds II, just have the edge over the Pro 2, sounding subtler and more composed, with better balance across the ANC modes. Has Bose managed to nudge sound quality on a tad with the new model? We'll be able to report back once we've tested the Ultras for ourselves.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs AirPods Pro 2: early verdict

The AirPods Pro 2 are on a par with the previous Bose model, but will the launch of the QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra see Bose pull ahead once more?

With a blend of new and familiar features, advanced noise cancellation and better claimed call quality, on paper at least, the Ultras look like real contenders. The AirPods Pro 2 are still buds to be reckoned with, thanks to their superb feature set, excellent ANC and much-improved sound quality. And Apple fans could still prefer them thanks to their seamless use within the Apple ecosystem.

We'll update this page once we've reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra.

MORE:

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Sony WF-1000XM5: what are the differences?

These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Apple AirPods Pro 2: which premium earbuds are better?