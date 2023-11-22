Best Black Friday streaming deals on Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, and more

So, you have already found an amazing Black Friday TV deal, and now you need a top-tier streaming service to start making use of your new set. The good news is that some of the most popular streaming services are on deep discount.

Services such as Hulu, Disney+, Max, and more are on sale thanks to the holiday season, and what's more Cyber Monday hasn't come around just yet, either – so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for even more deals.

Read on to see all the best Black Friday streaming service deals to arrive this year...

Hulu Black Friday deal

For Black Friday, Hulu tends to offer up some impressive savings, and this year is no different. Treat yourself to a full year of Hulu (With Ads) for a stunning 99c/month, saving you 87% over the regular monthly price.

After your 12 months at this sale price, your subscription will auto-renew at the regular $7.99/month price, and you can take advantage of this deal through November 28th. This offer is open to new subscribers as well as returning subscribers who have not had active subscriptions in the past month.

If you're looking for a Disney+ deal, look down below, as you can bundle in Disney+ for an extra $2/month with this 99c/month Hulu deal.

1 year of Hulu (With Ads) for $.99/month (save 87%)

With an extensive library of movies, originals and classic series, unlimited access to the entire Hulu's ad-supported tier typically costs $8 per month – so this deal could save you a massive 87% and keep you entertained until Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024.

Disney Plus Black Friday deal

If you're looking to watch some Disney content, there's no better place to do that than on Disney+. Luckily, you can find an impressive Disney+ deal, thanks to Black Friday, bundled in with the Hulu deal above.

Sign up for a year of Hulu (With Ads) for 99c/month and you can add on a year of Disney+ (With Ads) for an extra $2/month, coming in at a grand total of $3 a month for both Disney+'s and Hulu's ad-supported versions.

Like Hulu above, this offer is open to new returning Hulu subscribers; although if you're a current Hulu or Disney+ subscriber you can't just 'upgrade' your current subscription to this Black Friday deal bundle.

1 year of Disney+ (With Ads) for $2/month

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day – including Star Wars. If you're looking for Disney content, this is the service for you.

Max Black Friday deal

Once known as HBO Max, the freshly rebranded service Max is also on discount for Black Friday. Sign up for Max (With ads) at just $3/month for 6 months, saving you 70% from the original $10/month pricing.

Sign up now through November 27th, and with this deal, you also get the Sports Add-On for free, too. That includes NBA, NHL, MLB, and more content. This add-on usually goes for $10/month itself, so getting it free is a nice addition.

This offer is open to both new and returning subscribers, while after your 6 months of deal pricing expires, your subscription will auto-renew at the standard $10/month price, unless you cancel, of course.

Max $2.99 for 6 months (save 70%)

The HBO streaming service offers a ton of top-drawer content from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC and more. Subscribers get unlimited access to all of that on smart TV platforms, such as Roku TV and through the likes of Amazon Fire Sticks, Apple TV 4K and Chromecast too.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal

If you're looking for some different streaming content outside the biggest names such as Hulu or Netflix, Paramount+ is worth a look, especially so with these Black Friday deals live right now across both the U.S. and the U.K.

For U.S. customers, get Paramount+ Essential for $2/month or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $4/month for 3 months. For U.K. customers, you can sign up for Paramount+ for £3.49/month for 3 months.

In the U.S., that's a saving of 67%, and in the U.K., that's a saving of 50%, and these offers are open to both new and returning subscribers. Once your 3 deal months are up, you can expect your subscription to auto-renew at the standard price, unless you decide to cancel at that point.

Paramount+ 3 months for $2/month (save 67%)

Paramount+ 3 months for £3.49/month (save 50%)

Stream the NFL on CBS, Star Trek: Discovery, and much more for free at this deeply discounted rate on Paramount+. Check out all the content on offer over the course of your three full months of a discounted subscription in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Starz Black Friday deal

Starz, much like HBO, has a slate of interesting original content, such as Outlander, as well as a big catalog of movies, and you can sign up for cheap on Black Friday.

Act fast and get Starz for just $3/month for three full months. After your deal months are up, your subscription will auto-renew at the standard $10/month price. Though, you can choose to cancel your subscription at any time.

If you're a Hulu subscriber, or if you sign up for Hulu at its Black Friday price of 99c/month, you can add on Starz for an additional 99c/month for 6 months, too. Once those six months are up, your subscription will return to $10/month.

If you're interested in Hulu, Starz is cheaper for longer if you get Starz as an add-on, so definitely consider going through Hulu first.

Starz 3 months for $3/month (save 70%)

Starz (through Hulu) 6 months for $.99/month (save 90%)

Save yourself a stunning 70% on your first three months of Starz with this Black Friday deal. Enjoy premium content like Outlander, Spider-Man: No Way Home, 50:50, and much more in the Starz catalog.

Peacock Black Friday deal

If you want to stream Harry Potter, The Office, or a bunch of other stuff, Peacock is the right service for you. What also may be right for you is Peacock's Black Friday deal where you can sign up for $2/month for 12 months.

If you would rather pay annually, you can also get a full year of Peacock for $20 upfront, too, thanks to this Black Friday sale. These offers do exclude current Peacock subscribers, though, and after the deal months expire, you will be back to paying the normal subscription price each month.

It's also worth noting that this offer is for Peacock Premium, which is Peacock's ad-supported subscription, so you will have to deal with the occasional ad. If interested, make sure to before this offer goes away on November 27th.