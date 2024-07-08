BenQ aims to deliver big-screen gaming thrills at an affordable price with its latest pair of projectors

BenQ has launched its latest pair of gaming-focused projectors, and these new models cater to the casual crowd. These projectors also feature a notable step up in light source technology over their predecessors, meaning they should "thrive in both light and dark rooms for enjoying movies and gaming", according to BenQ.

The TK710 and TK710STi are replacing the TK700 in BenQ's lineup and this year, lasers have been added into the mix. BenQ claims that the laser-enhanced light source will deliver 3200 ANSI lumens of brightness and feature an impressive 20,000-hour life span. They also feature a 4K resolution via pixel shifting, as well as support for HDR10.

But these are gaming projectors first and foremost, so what gaming specifications does the TK710 offer? BenQ touts a low input lag of 16.7ms when gaming in 4K at 60Hz, though that drops further to 4.2ms when gaming in 1080p resolution at 240Hz; it's worth noting that these appear to be the same specs listed for the TK700 model, so this isn't necessarily an upgrade. BenQ does support dedicated HDR gaming modes for first-person shooter and role-playing games, however, meaning your favourite titles should look crisp and vivid on this projector.

While gaming specs seem decent on the surface, it's worth noting that neither of the two included HDMI sockets are rated at the HDMI 2.1 standard, meaning you won't have access to the latest VRR and ALLM features if you're using a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. There is support for HDMI ARC however, which will most likely be preferable than the single built-in 5W speaker.

The TK710 is a slightly larger unit, capable of delivering a 100-inch image at 2.5 metres, while the more compact TK710STi can beam a 100-inch image at 1.5 metres. BenQ is even throwing an Android TV-powered dongle into the box with the STi version for streaming content from various services including Netflix.

BenQ has priced these projectors competitively, with the TK710 retailing for £1349, while the TK710STi costs £1599. This puts them a few hundred pounds below the company's other, more serious gaming units, such as the BenQ X3000i. Both models are available now on BenQ's online retail website.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our picks for the best projectors

And the best projector deals available now