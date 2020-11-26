Beats X now £30: Black Friday headphones deals don't get much better

Want to rock out while you run errands? John Lewis has slashed 72% off Beats X wireless headphones for Black Friday. You can now score them in black or silver for just £29.99 – a huge £100 saving over their original price. They have dropped to £40 before, but this is the very best price we've seen.

The Beats X wireless headphones come out of the Beats by Dre stable, now owned by Apple, so they benefit from Apple's W1 chip and pair great with iPhone. We may not have found them the most competitive wireless earbuds out there for £130, but now at a quarter of that price they're a worthy bargain.

Beats X wireless headphones £130 £29.99 at John Lewis

These Beats wireless headphones stay in position thanks to ear hooks, so they don't. They're not the newest but they're firm favorites thanks to their energetic bass and great fit. Get a big 60% discount while you can.View Deal

The Beats X wireless headphones use Bluetooth technology so can work with any phone, Apple or Android. In our Beats X review we found them slick and impressive when it came to wireless connectivity ("they’re easy to live with, and Bluetooth performance is almost faultless"), and their sonic enthusiasm and chunky bass is infectious, even if they didn't offer the subtlety of £100+ rivals.

They look smart, too, and last for around eight hours between charges. In a rush? Fast charging offers a couple of hours’ use from a 15-minute charge.

It's worth noting that the Beats X buds were recently trumped by the 2020 Beats Flex wireless buds, which offer 12 hours battery life and the same W1 chip. But at £29.99 – 72 per cent off – the Beats X still offer excellent value for money.

