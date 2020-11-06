Beats Powerbeats Pro deal: save £44 right now with this early Black Friday bargain

If you're currently on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, well played – you'll enjoy rich pickings across several online retailers. That said, discounts on some products always seem harder to come by than others.

Take the Beats PowerBeats Pro, for example. These Apple-subsidiary brand headphones have been hovering around the £210 mark for a little while now and despite a brief reduction in the US during Prime Day, we've rarely seen them discounted – and definitely not by this much – until today.

Right now, you can pick up the navy blue Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds for just £176 – thank you, John Lewis and Amazon.

Beats Powerbeats Pro (navy) £220 £176 at John Lewis

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair.View Deal

You can find other pairs of true wireless earbuds that sound better, but not too many of them can boast the battery life or feature count of the Powerbeats Pros. This makes them a tempting choice, especially if you're on the market for a pair of wireless sports headphones for the gym or running.

Also, if you're an iPhone user, these headphones make a lot of sense too – the fact they use Apple's H1 chip ensures a robust connection and easy pairing.

If you want a pair of earbuds that won't fall out during that final set of burpees, the Powerbeats Pros should be seriously considered – yes, there are better-sounding pairs out there at the money, but this 20 per cent discount should still be taken seriously.

