Luxury Danish brand Bang & Olufsen has announced that it is bringing the ever-popular Spotify music streaming service to its BeoPlay V1, BeoVision 11 and BeoVision 12 NG TV sets.

The update will also come with all TVs released from now on, with current owners able to download the update for free.

Users wishing to use this feature will need to be signed up to Spotify's premium subscription service, as is the case with Spotify on other AV products.

Once you're signed-up, songs and playlists can be controlled through the TV via the remote control.

Link to the new B&O wireless speakers and you will be able to stream high-quality music directly.

Tue Mantoni, CEO of B&O, says: "By integrating new features like Spotify to our existing products through a free software update, we support the long ownership cycle that is so characteristic of our products."

by Max Langridge

