B&O Beoplay H95 luxury headphones promise first-class performance

This year is B&O's 95th anniversary, and to celebrate, the Danish hi-fi firm has made a pair of stylish travel headphones. And not just any headphones, the Beoplay H95 claim to be the company's "finest set of headphones yet".

The build quality certainly looks second to none. Magnetic-detachable lambskin ear cushions should make sure they're nice and comfy, while the earpads are made from memory foam.

The headband has been redesigned, with a combination of top-grain cowhide and custom-knitted textile that's padded with more memory foam for long-term listening comfort, should you go on a long journey any time soon.

(Image credit: B&O)

Inside are 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets, and the sound design uses filters in a proprietary digital signal processing engine developed by B&O. It's claimed the active noise-cancellation (ANC) is the most advanced B&O has ever created – it's adjustable by the wearer, and adapts to your environment.

You control them through a combination of touch controls and mechanical dials. But not just any dials. Oh no. This being B&O, the dials are, "inspired by the focus rings on the lenses of high-end cameras", which should make for a smooth movement with just the right amount of resistance. Each dial has a fine, linear texture that should deliver an extra touch of luxury.

Twiddle the dial on the right to alter the volume, and the left to control the active noise-cancellation (including the transparency mode).

(Image credit: B&O)

Battery life is an impressive 38 hours on a single charge, and that's with ANC switched on. That's eight hours longer than our current favourites, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

They fold flat into their aluminium-shelled carry case, and they come toting Bluetooth 5.1, ACC and aptX Adaptive technologies.

As well as the mist grey finish you can see here, they also come in black.

So price. As you can imagine, they don't come cheap. The Beoplay H95 headphones cost £700 ($800, about AU$975), and are available from 10th September. A limited run of pairs numbered 1-95 are available from today, but you'd better be quick.

MORE:

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Best headphones

Best B&O headphones