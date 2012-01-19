Trending

Awards competition: winners announced!

By News 

40 lucky winners will receive one of our top prizes chosen from the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Awards 2011

Awards competition

Regular readers may remember we ran a competition at the end of last year giving away a cool £15,000 worth of Award-winning kit.

Goodies up for grabs included a Panasonic TX-P42GT30 plasma TV, Audiolab 8200CD player and a Cambridge Audio NP30 music streamer.

Well now we can reveal all the lucky winners who will soon be receiving their prize (web user names are indicated):

Panasonic TX-P42GT30 TV: orangehifi

BenQ W1200 projector: steepwalker

Audiolab 8200CD CD player: ianmunday

Audiolab M-DAC: Gordon_Smith

AKG K450 headphones + HA450 comms kit:

Igpus
brian679
Hartley1202
cdg090426

scottmid52
zorbinho
mwb323
Dimayerfzr

Cambridge Audio NP30 streamer:

LouisDobie1890s
psouthga

Samsung BD-DT7800 PVR:

dwood99
qwerty01

Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone:

maddogx1
ukpcum1

Q Acoustic Q7000 speakers:

aadi_billimoria
walden1107

Marantz PM6004 amplifier: davidboundy1

Revo Axis internet radio:

lennie7
gmotshwarapitse
pablo5150
wizzbizz
tr@nigelkithing

Yamaha YSP-220 soundbar:

knize1
furno

GenevaSound Model M iPod dock:

Evilvirus
K Johno

Rega RP3 turntable:

radiomike
romanysgang

Furutech ADL GT40 + Formula2 USB cable:

si.cunningham
hughcm
nicctaylor

Panasonic DMP-BDT210 Blu-ray player:

rulebook65
steveorrin

Onkyo TX-NR609 AV receiver:

David Donnelly
clayman

KEF Q300 stereo speakers:

sweety7272
Kins.MW
Donnylover

Congratulations to all our winners - you should be receiving an email soon to arrange delivery of your prize.

