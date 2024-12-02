Award-winning Sony A80L OLED TV drops to new lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday

Sony's ultra impressive A80L is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and while it's enjoyed some enticing discounts over Black Friday, it's now even cheaper as we launch dramatically into Cyber Monday deals.

We awarded the Sony A80L our What Hi-Fi? Award for TV Product of the Year in 2023, and it's right now that you can pick up this Award-winning TV for a fraction of the price. For just £1395 at Amazon, the 65-inch Sony A80L TV reaches its new lowest-ever price. That's an additional £155 reduction on the price overnight.

While our full review is for the 55-inch Sony A80L, they're both still A80Ls and have similar features, apart from size, of course. Boasting exceptional picture quality, Acoustic Surface Audio technology that turns the screen into a speaker, and a sleek Metal Flush Surface Bezel design, the Sony A80L is a TV you should really want to get your hands on. While you may be considering its successor, the Sony Bravia 8 at its lowest-ever price of £1799, there's the £400 difference in price that comes into play.

In our review, we stated: "This is a TV that combines the spectacular with cinematic subtlety in very rare fashion. It thrills, but not in a way that’s even slightly showy. And it combines that with surprisingly atmospheric and engaging sound, though we would still, as ever, recommend a dedicated sound system if you’re serious about home cinema."

Sticking with the Google TV operating system, there's an array of content to watch across apps including Prime Video, Disney+, iPlayer and Apple TV. Plus, when it comes to gaming, it's all about next-gen features with two HDMI sockets supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM with additional 'Game Menu' and 'Screen Size' options.

With Cyber Monday being the last hoorah of savings, it's your last opportunity to pick up this Award-winning 5-star TV for just £1395 - and we like it, we like it a lot.

MORE:

Read our full review of the 55-inch Sony A80L

Here's what we voted the best OLED TVs in 2024

The best 65-inch TVs, the Sony Bravia 8 takes the spot from the A80L, but only just