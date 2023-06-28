Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 speakers drop to their lowest price ever

Bowers & Wilkins celebrated the 25th birthday of its 600 Series speakers back in 2020 by launching the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition – and we've spotted a deal on them that’s also worth commemorating.

The black pair can currently be had for just £299 over at Doug Brady HiFi – £50 off the usual asking price – which is a bargain for a pair that won best standmount speaker £300-£500 at the 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards. It's such a good deal that we think it will struggle to be beaten even during Amazon Prime Day 2023, so we'd strike now, while the price is hot.

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition was £349 now £299 at Doug Brady HiFi (save £50)

These Award-winning bookshelf speakers (in their black finish) are down to their lowest price ever, which makes them ideal if want to fill a smaller room with class-leading sound.

While it’s not the first time the B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition have dipped underneath the £449 they cost when we gave them a well-deserved five-star review – they’re also currently available for £329 at Richer Sounds – it’s an excellent price if you’re in the market for some speakers to fill a smaller space and you can't quite stretch to the pricier 606 S2 Anniversary Edition.

It might be a game of spot the difference to tell them apart from the standard version that they replaced (clue: there’s an inscription on the aluminium that surrounds the tweeters), but they also boast more agile bass, greater clarity and detail, and better timing and dynamic expression. In fact, they’re better in pretty much every respect.

The £299 price only applies to the black finish, though. If you want a pair of the white or oak ones you’ll have to fork out £349, which is still a pretty decent price for such an impressive pair of speakers.

